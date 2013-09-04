Penny Stocks on the Run: BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BASFY), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS: CRRFY), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS: BAMXY), BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS: BNPQY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BASFY) CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS: CRRFY) BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS: BAMXY) BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BNPQY).



BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BASFY) increased 1.21% and closed at $88.46 on a traded volume of 17.829 shares, in comparison to 38.540 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -5.04%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $81.24 billion and its total outstanding shares are 918.48 million.



Will BASFY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company’s Chemicals segment provides basic chemicals, glues, and electronic chemicals for the semiconductor and solar cell industries; solvents and plasticizers



CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS: CRRFY) soared 2.50% and closed at $6.36 on a traded volume of 34.441 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 130.215 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 9.28 %. The Intra-day range for the stock is $6.35 and $6.41.



Will CRRFY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Carrefour SA operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hyper cash stores worldwide. The company also operates food and non-food e-commerce Websites.



BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS: BAMXY) jumped 1.15% and closed at $31.69. So far in three months, the stock is down -1.28%. The 52-week range for the stock is $22.74 and $34.07 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $31.83. Its introductory price for the day was $31.82, with the overall traded volume of 24.838 shares.



Will BAMXY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cars and motorcycles worldwide.



BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BNPQY) after opening its trade at the price of $32.09 jumped 1.56% to close at $31.85 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 71.144 shares, in comparison to 88.223 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $21.48 and $34.13 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $32.26.



Will BNPQY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services worldwide. Its retail banking business offers current accounts and other solutions in the areas of corporate financing and asset management; various banking, financial, and insurance products and services; personal loans, consumer credit, and mortgage financing; and equipment finance for corporate clients.



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