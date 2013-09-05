Penny Stocks on the Run: BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS: BAMXY), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: RDSMY), SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS: SWGAY), BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BASFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS: BAMXY) Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: RDSMY) SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS: SWGAY) BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BASFY).



BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS: BAMXY) increased 0.79% and closed at $31.94 on a traded volume of 33.448 shares, in comparison to 58.137 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -0.34%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $57.23 billion.



Will BAMXY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cars and motorcycles worldwide.



Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: RDSMY) soared 1.82% and closed at $19.02 on a traded volume of 50.102 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 11.578 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 13.15%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $18.76 and $19.04.



Will RDSMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Koninklijke DSM N.V. operates as a life sciences and materials sciences company worldwide.



SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS: SWGAY) dropped -0.53% and closed at $29.27. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.43%. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.50 and $31.16 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $29.35. Its introductory price for the day was $28.70, with the overall traded volume of 177.566 shares.



Will SWGAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The Swatch Group Ltd engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide.



BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BASFY) after opening its trade at the price of $110.93, jumped 0.63% to close at $112.46 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 16.072 shares, in comparison to 26.392 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $78.01 and $119.92 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $112.69.



Will BASFY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company’s Chemicals segment provides basic chemicals, glues, and electronic chemicals for the semiconductor and solar cell industries; solvents and plasticizers; and starting materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and pharmaceuticals.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/