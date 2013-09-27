Penny Stocks on the Run - Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc(OTCMKTS:BMSN), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc(OTCMKTS:BMSN), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD).



Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc(OTCMKTS:BMSN) ended lower -17.65% and complete the day at $0.0028. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 148.61 million.



Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc. is a development stage company. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Regen BioPharma ,Inc., is engaged in the development of regenerative medical applications which it focuses to license from other entities up to the point of completion of Phase I and or Phase II clinical trials after which it would either attempt to sell or license those developed applications or, alternatively, advance the application further to Phase III clinical trials.



Has BMSN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ) closed yesterday at $0.390, a +18.18% increase. Around 2.19 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.20 million shares. The company is now valued at around $36.36 million.



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. (Excel) is engaged in providing worldwide sea borne transportation services for drybulk cargo including, among others, iron ore, coal and grain, collectively referred to as major bulks



For How Long EXMCQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN) moved -1.76 percent lower at $0.1003 and traded between $0.10 and $1.108 after opening the day at $0.105.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is a provider of botanical-deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) based security and authentication solutions that can help protect products, brands and property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion. SigNature DNA



Why Should Investors Buy APDN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD) shares fall, losing -32.86 percent to close at $0.0094. The stock is up around 1075% this year and 452.94% for the last 12 months. Around 26.34 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 17.96 million shares.



WIALAN Technologies, LLC operates as a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial grade wireless equipment to enable the deployment of IP base services.



Will ACYD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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