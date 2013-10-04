Penny Stocks on the Run - Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs(OTCMKTS:BDRBF), Vertical Computer Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:VCSY), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AHONY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs(OTCMKTS:BDRBF), Vertical Computer Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:VCSY), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AHONY).



Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs(OTCMKTS:BDRBF) ended lower -1.29% and complete the day at $4.59. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 171.06 k. After opening at $4.63, the stock hit as high as $4.66. However, it traded between $2.97 and $5.03 over the last twelve months.



Bombardier, Inc. is a Canada-based aerospace and transportation company. The Company operates in two segments: aerospace and rail transportation. The aerospace segment is structured by market segment (business aircraft, commercial aircraft and services), which is reflective of its organizational structure.



Has BDRBF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Vertical Computer Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:VCSY) closed yesterday at $0.0650, a -5.80% decrease. Around 3.06 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 850,823 shares. The company is now valued at around $64.89 million.



Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. (Vertical) is a provider of Internet core technologies, application software, and software services through its distribution network with operations or sales in the United States, Canada and Brazil.



Has VCSY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE) moved -8.89 percent lower at $0.0041 and traded between $0.0001 and $0.008 after opening the day at $0.0045. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.38%, which stands at -38.81% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 36.67%.



Minerco Resources, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a progress developer, producer and provider of clean, renewable energy solutions in Latin America. The Company participates in and invests in development projects with other companies in clean, renewable energy projects.



Why Should Investors Buy MINE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AHONY) shares rose, gaining +0.59percent to close at $17.58. The stock is up around 29.29% this year and 41.12% for the last 12 months. Around 53,022 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 334,341 shares.



Koninklijke Ahold NV is a Netherlands-based retail group. Through its subsidiaries the Company operates supermarkets, wine and liquor stores, convenience stores, online daily needs ordering and delivery platforms, drugstores and pharmacies. It operates two continental business platforms



Why Should Investors Buy AHONY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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