Penny Stocks on the Run - CYNAPSUS THERAPEUTIC(OTCMKTS:CYNAF), Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), HEINEKEN N V/S ADR(OTCMKTS:HEINY), BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CYNAPSUS THERAPEUTIC(OTCMKTS:CYNAF), Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), HEINEKEN N V/S ADR(OTCMKTS:HEINY), BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY).



CYNAPSUS THERAPEUTIC(OTCMKTS:CYNAF) ended higher +11.36% and complete the day at $0.499. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 246,448. After opening at $0.44, the stock hit as high as $0.52. However, it traded between $0.29 and $0.71 over the last twelve months.



Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, is engaged in developing non-injectable drugs used to treat the symptoms of Parkinson?s disease. Its lead drug candidate includes APL-130277, an easy-to-administer, fast-acting, and oral reformulation of an approved drug, such as apomorphine, an injection that is used to rescue patients from OFF episodes.



For How Long CYNAF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA) closed yesterday at $63.40, a -0.16% decrease. Around 179,500 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 358,977 shares. The company is now valued at around $3.58 billion.



Tribune Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company primarily in the United States. The company engages in newspaper publishing, and television and radio broadcasting



Has TRBAA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



HEINEKEN N V/S ADR(OTCMKTS:HEINY) moved -0.06 percent lower at $34.79 and traded between $34.60 and $34.79 after opening the day at $34.70. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.09%, which stands at 1.87% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -9.02%.



Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company provides its products through distributors and breweries under the Heineken, Amstel, Anchor, Biere Larue, Bintang, Birra Moretti, Cruzcampo, Desperados, Dos Equis, Foster?s, Newcastle Brown Ale, Ochota, Primus, Sagres, Sol, Star, Strongbow, Tecate, Tiger, and Zywiec brands. Heineken N.V. sells its products through a network of distributors, as well as through 165 breweries in approximately 70 countries worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy HEINY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY) shares rose, gaining +0.64 percent to close at $97.62. The stock is up around 2.76% this year and 13.19% for the last 12 months. Around 125,911 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 41,892 shares.



BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company?s Chemicals segment provides basic chemicals, glues, and electronic chemicals for the semiconductor and solar cell industries; solvents and plasticizers; and starting materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings,



Why Should Investors Buy BASFY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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