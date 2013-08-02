Penny Stocks on the Run: ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), Data Call Technologies, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DCLT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), Data Call Technologies, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DCLT)



ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF) ended higher +11.61% and complete the day at $0.200. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.01 million. After opening at $0.18, the stock hit as high as $0.21. However, it traded between $0.12 and $0.23 over the last twelve months.



Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States. The company?s principal properties include the White Mesa mill located near Blanding



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN) closed yesterday at $0.143, a -5.98% decrease. Around 6.76 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.94 million shares. The company is now valued at around $97.58 million.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is a provider of botanical-deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) based security and authentication solutions that can help protect products, brands and property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion. SigNature DNA, Cashield, DNANet and BioMaterial Genotyping, its anti-counterfeiting and product authentication solutions, are used in industries, including cash-in-transit (transport and storage of banknotes), homeland security, textiles and apparel, identity cards and other secure documents, law enforcement, pharmaceuticals, wine, and luxury consumer goods.



FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS) moved -0.79 percent lower at $5.00 and traded between $4.86 and $5.05 after opening the day at $5.00. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.2%, which stands at 3.31% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 199.4%.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). It operates in three segments: Single-Family Credit Guaranty, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.



Data Call Technologies, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DCLT) shares rose, gaining +532.27 percent to close at $0.0701. The stock is up around 16.83% this year and 169.62% for the last 12 months. Around 2.85 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 289.00 million shares.



Data Call Technologies, Inc. (Data Call) focuses is to integrate cutting-edge information/content delivery solutions deployed by the media. The Company's software and services put its clients in control of real-time, news, and other content, including emergency alerts, displayed within one building as well as to thousands of local, regional and national clients, through Digital Signage and Kiosk networks.



