Penny Stocks on the Run - Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY).



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) ended higher +2.26% and complete the day at $1.36. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 15.75 million. After opening at $1.35, the stock hit as high as $1.40. However, it traded between $0.25 and $5.44 over the last twelve months.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States.



For How Long FNMA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) closed yesterday at $3.95, a +0.77% increase. Around 7.66 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 14.37 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.33 billion.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, which provides a range of freight and mail services to shippers



For How Long AAMRQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) moved +0.78 percent higher at $1.30 and traded between $1.25 and $1.35 after opening the day at $1.30. Its performance over the last five days remained 18.35%, which stands at 7.5% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 377.78%.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily



For How Long FMCC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) shares fall, losing -0.07 percent to close at $69.80. The stock is up around 6.83% this year and 9.49% for the last 12 months. Around 631,456 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 850,467 shares.



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac.



Will NSRGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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