Penny Stocks on the Run - Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ).



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) ended lower -3.11% and complete the day at $1.56. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 26.88 million. After opening at $1.62, the stock hit as high as $1.66. However, it traded between $0.25 and $5.44 over the last twelve months.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



Has FNMA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) closed yesterday at $1.47, a -3.92% decrease. Around 12.80 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 5.58 million shares. The company is now valued at around $955.56 million.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



Has FMCC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT) moved -60.96 percent lower at $0.101 and traded between $0.09 and $0.29 after opening the day at $0.26. Its performance over the last five days remained -60.2%, which stands at -66.17% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -66.17%.



Pacific Clean Water Technologies Inc. engages in the provision and operation of on-site chemical and non-chemical water treatment programs for the treatment of boilers, cooling systems, and process systems in the southwestern United States. It offers chemicals for treatment to prevent corrosion,



Why Should Investors Buy PCWT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) shares fall, losing -0.59 percent to close at $5.02. The stock is up around 531.45% this year and 1187.18% for the last 12 months. Around 4.22 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 8.45 million shares.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, which provides a range of freight and mail services to shippers



Will AAMRQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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