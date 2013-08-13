Penny Stocks on the Run - Foodfest International 2000 Inc(OTCMKTS:FDFT), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Usinas Siderurgicas De Minas G (ADR)(OTCMKTS:USNZY), Alternative Energy Partners Inc(OTCBB:AEGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Foodfest International 2000 Inc(OTCMKTS:FDFT), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas G (ADR)(OTCMKTS:USNZY), Alternative Energy Partners Inc(OTCBB:AEGY)



Foodfest International 2000 Inc(OTCMKTS:FDFT) ended lower -58.00% and complete the day at $0.0210. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 5.87 million. After opening at $0.08, the stock hit as high as $0.09. However, it traded between $0.02 and $0.09 over the last twelve months.



Foodfest International 2000, Inc., formerly Henya Food Corp., is a development-stage products broker. The Company acts as a sales representative to broker kosher, natural and organic food products to retailers and distributors throughout Canada, and to kosher retailers and distributors in the United States, Israel, Europe and Australia.



Has FDFT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) closed yesterday at $47.68, a +1.38% increase. Around 129,945 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 74,470 shares. The company is now valued at around $110.91 billion.



Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. The Company develops vehicles and components, and also produces and sells vehicles, in particular Volkswagen brand passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The Company consists of two divisions: Automotive and Financial Services division.



For How Long VLKAY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas G (ADR)(OTCMKTS:USNZY) moved +1.95 percent higher at $4.18 and traded between $4.13 and $4.35 after opening the day at $4.32. Its performance over the last five days remained 8.57%, which stands at 39.8% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -32.8.



Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, formerly COSIPA - Companhia Siderurgica Paulista, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the steel industry. The Company is principally involved in the production and sale of flat rolled steel. As of December 31, 2011, it had a capacity to produce 9.5 million tons of steel per year



For How Long USNZY Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Alternative Energy Partners Inc(OTCBB:AEGY) shares fall, losing -19.05 percent to close at $0.0017. The stock is up around 70% this year and -71.67% for the last 12 months. Around 110.29 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 41.20 million shares.



Alternative Energy Partners, Inc. (AEGY) is a development-stage company. The Company was formed for the purpose of establishing a renewable fuel sources initially within the State of Florida. Ethanol was the Company’s initial intended product and it intends to establish other alternative energy products and services including, but not limited to, solar-thermal energy production, energy management controls, and more.



Will AEGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/