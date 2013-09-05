Penny Stocks on the Run - Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Press Ventures Inc(OTCBB:PVEN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Press Ventures Inc(OTCBB:PVEN).



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV) ended higher +11.35% and complete the day at $1.57. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.93 million. After opening at $1.39, the stock hit as high as $1.69. However, it traded between $0.94 and $6.20 over the last twelve months.



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions.



For How Long NVIV will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) closed yesterday at $3.45, a -2.54% decrease. Around 4.33 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 14.37 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.16 billion.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean



Has AAMRQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) moved +1.60 percent higher at $1.27 and traded between $1.24 and $1.29 after opening the day at $1.25. Its performance over the last five days remained -4.55%, which stands at -18.59% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 398.04%.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



For How Long FNMA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Press Ventures Inc(OTCBB:PVEN) shares fall, losing -16.98 percent to close at $0.220. Around 7.57 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 26,057 shares.



Will PVEN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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