Penny Stocks on the Run: Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AHONY), TAG Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS: TAOIF), Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DASTY), L'oreal S.A (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AHONY), TAG Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS: TAOIF), Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DASTY), L’oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY).



Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AHONY) decreased -1.82% and closed at $16.40 on a traded volume of 649.441 shares, in comparison to 184.175 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 23%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $17.02 billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.04 billion.



Will AHONY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Koninklijke Ahold N.V., through its subsidiaries, operates retail stores that offer food and non-food products in the United States and Europe.



TAG Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS: TAOIF) soared 1.22% and closed at $4.16 on a traded volume of 28.850 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 35.555 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 20.58%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.97 and $4.16.



Will TAOIF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand.



Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DASTY) dropped -0.40% and closed at $130.08. So far in three months, the stock is up 7.11%. The 52-week range for the stock is $95.90 and $135.05 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $130.10. Its introductory price for the day was $129.45, with the overall traded volume of 16.264 shares.



Will DASTY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dassault Systemes SA provides three dimensions (3D) design software, and product lifecycle management solutions worldwide.



L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)after opening its shares at the price of $32.36, jumped up 0.24% to close at $32.78 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 26.725 shares, in comparison to 37.035 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $23.82 and $35.75 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $32.84.



Will LRLCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



L’Oreal S.A. provides various cosmetics products for women and men worldwide. The company offers various consumer products, such as skin care, make-up, hair color, hair care, and styling products under the L’Oreal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, Softsheen Carson, Le Club des Creatures de Beauté, and Essie brand names.



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