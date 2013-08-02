Penny Stocks on the Run: KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), GRID PETROLEUM CORP(OTCMKTS:GRPR), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), GRID PETROLEUM CORP(OTCMKTS:GRPR), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV)



KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) ended higher +27.66% and complete the day at $0.600. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.16 million. After opening at $0.47, the stock hit as high as $0.62. However, it traded between $0.03 and $0.82 over the last twelve months.



K-V Pharmaceutical Company (KV), is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, acquires and markets branded and generic/non-branded prescription pharmaceutical products.



For How Long KVPHQ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



GRID PETROLEUM CORP(OTCMKTS:GRPR) closed yesterday at $0.0026, a +52.94% increase. Around 208.98 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 24.75 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.19 million.



Grid Petroleum Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in North America. It holds a 100% interests in SE Jonah Prospect comprising 4 leases covering an area of approximately 3,744.57 acres located in the Greater Green River Basin, Wyoming; and a 50% working interest in a mineral lease on 4,000 acres in Kings and Fresno counties in California.



For How Long GRPR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) moved +12.82 percent higher at $0.0484 and traded between $0.04 and $0.05 after opening the day at $0.04. Its performance over the last five days remained -56%, which stands at -6.92% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 233.79%.



Sigma Labs, Inc. has two wholly-owned subsidiaries, B6 Sigma, Inc. and Sumner & Lawrence Limited (dba Sumner Associates). B6 Sigma, Inc. (B6 Sigma) develops precision manufacturing solutions and advanced materials technologies, as well as Reasearch and Development solutions for first-tier integrators and other commercial firms worldwide. Sumner Associates provide consultants to Federal government and commercial clients seeking productive solutions for development technologies.



For How Long SGLB Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV) shares rose, gaining +7.71 percent to close at $4.75. The stock is up around 172.99% this year and 94.67% for the last 12 months. Around 578,040 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 561,131 shares.



InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., formerly Design Source, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is developing and commercializing technologies for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The Company develops biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries.



Why Should Investors Buy NVIV After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/