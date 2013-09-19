Penny Stocks on the Run - Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AHONY), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AHONY), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY).



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY) ended higher +1.66% and complete the day at $21.44. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 113,645. After opening at $21.09, the stock hit as high as $21.46. However, it traded between $15.73 and $23.22 over the last twelve months.



Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide. Its products include commercial and consumer personal computers, notebooks



For How Long LNVGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY) closed yesterday at $18.68, a +1.52% increase. Around 156,515 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 54,385 shares. The company is now valued at around $35.62 billion.



E.ON SE operates as a power and gas company. The company generates electricity through coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear, water, wind, solar, and bio energy; and is involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Norway, Algeria, and Russia



For How Long EONGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AHONY) moved +1.57 percent higher at $17.52 and traded between $17.10 and $17.61 after opening the day at $17.12. Its performance over the last five days remained 3.48%, which stands at 6.57% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 31.43%.



Koninklijke Ahold N.V., through its subsidiaries, operates retail stores that offer food and non-food products in the United States and Europe. It operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points



For How Long AHONY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) shares fall, losing -2.76 percent to close at $1.41 The stock is up around -92.39% this year and -93.27% for the last 12 months. Around 629,045 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 881,492 shares.



Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses



Will AFFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/