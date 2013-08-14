Penny Stocks on the Run - LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Far Vista Petroleum Corp (OTCMKTS:FVSTA), SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Far Vista Petroleum Corp (OTCMKTS:FVSTA), SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ)



LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF) decline -0.83.% to closed at the price of $7.21 after opening at $7.23. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 82,713.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 85,001.00 shares. Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



Is LSTMF a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Far Vista Petroleum Corp (OTCMKTS:FVSTA) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 5.59M shares, as compared to its average volume of 516,860.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.03 for the day and its closing price was $0.0149 after decline -44.81%. Far Vista Petroleum Corp, formerly Far Vista Interactive Corp, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses to reflect its business ventures in the oil and gas business. As of May 29, 2013, the Company had not commenced its principal operations.



Will FVSTA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) traded with volume of 287,865.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 499,064.00 shares. The c Read This Trend Analysis report ompany started its trading session with the price of $11.80and closed at 11.72 Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally. The company?s deposit products include fixed, settlement, and online deposits.



Is SBRCY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ) stock traded with total volume of 1.99M shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.70M shares. EKDKQ started its trading session with the price of $0.13 and closed at $0.119 after decline -6.64%.

Eastman Kodak Company (Kodak) is a picture and printing company. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Digital Imaging Group (CDG), Graphic Communications Group (GCG), and Film, Photofinishing and Entertainment Group (FPEG).



For How Long EKDKQ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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