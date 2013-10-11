Penny Stocks on the Run - Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC).



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) ended higher +0.98% and complete the day at $67.04. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 782,284. After opening at $67.04, the stock hit as high as $67.84. However, it traded between $61.50 and $73.90 over the last twelve months.



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates



For How Long NSRGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) closed yesterday at $6.47, a -7.87% decrease. Around 581,353 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 110,807 shares. The company is now valued at around $1.38 billion.



Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



Has LSTMF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) moved +90.91 percent higher at $0.210 and traded between $0.12 and $0.25 after opening the day at $0.12. Its performance over the last five days remained 93.8%, which stands at 85.02% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -90.41%.



Patriot Coal Corporation engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal and metallurgical coal with coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions in the eastern United States.



For How Long PCXCQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) shares rose, gaining +3.40 percent to close at $1.52. The stock is up around 462.96% this year and 489.155% for the last 12 months. Around 6.72 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 5.86 million shares.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



Why Should Investors Buy FMCC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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