Penny Stocks on the Run - Proguard Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:PGRD), CodeSmart Holdings Inc (OTCBB:ITEN), Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT), Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Proguard Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:PGRD), CodeSmart Holdings Inc (OTCBB:ITEN), Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT), Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH)



Proguard Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:PGRD) ended lower -19.40% and complete the day at $0.540. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 328,077. After opening at $0.75, the stock hit as high as $1.20. However, it traded between $0.02 and $0.75 over the last twelve months. Proguard Acquisition Corp, through its subsidiaries, operates as a business to business (B2B) reseller of various general line office and business products for corporate, government, and educational customers.



Has PGRD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



CodeSmart Holdings Inc (OTCBB:ITEN) closed yesterday at $3.00, a +33.33% increase. Around 226,796 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 105,234 shares. The company is now valued at around $35.56 million. CodeSmart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States. It offers CODESMART UNIVERSITY, an on-line training program that teaches current and new medical coding professionals on ICD-10-CM/PCS coding systems.



For How Long ITEN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT) moved -35.03 percent lower at $1.91 and traded between $1.86 and $2.75 after opening the day at $2.74. Its performance over the last five days remained -59.53%, which stands at +635.62% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was +1636.36%. GRILLiT, Inc. operates a chain of fast casual dining restaurants under the GRILLiT brand. The company specializes in salads, rice bowls, noodles, wraps, and grilled chicken and steak. It owns three restaurants in Miami, Florida, as well as franchises a restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee.



Why Should Investors Buy GRLT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH)’s shares rose, +32.43 percent to close at $0.0049. The stock is down around 19.67% this year and -22.22% for the last 12 months. Around 27.31 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 4.22 million shares. Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and markets various topically delivered therapeutic health care products.



Why Should Investors Buy EAPH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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