Penny Stocks on the Run - Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SCGLY),Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ALBKY), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SCGLY),Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ALBKY), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)



Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) opened its shares at the price of $9.47 for the day. Its closing price was $9.33 after declining -0.42% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 180,492.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 124,495.00 shares. Societe Generale SA is a France-based banking group. The Company is involved in retail banking in France, on-line brokerage services, financing and investment banking (brokerage operations, merger-acquisition consulting, commercial banking, among others).



For How Long SCGLY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) percentage change gain+1.60% to close at $0.191 with the total traded volume of 1.11M shares, more than average volume of 1.16M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.17 - $0.93, while its day lowest price was $0.19and it hit its day highest price at $0.20. Alpha Bank SA is a Greece-based banking institution. It has six business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other.



Will ALBKY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 58,031.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 55,791.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $11.73- $16.65 while its day lowest price was $16.15 and it hit its day highest price at $16.31. SBGSY total market capitalization is $ 45.56B shares. Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



Can Investors Bet on SBGSY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) started its trading session with the price of $34.41 and closed at $34.35 after gain +0.32%. LRLCY stocks traded with total volume of 37,641.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 48,850.00 shares. Day range of the stock was 34.20-$34.47. L'Oreal SA is a France-based cosmetic group. It is structured into three branches: Cosmetics, The Body Shop and Dermatology.



For How Long LRLCY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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