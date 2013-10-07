Penny Stocks on the Run - SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE).



SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF) ended higher +3.55% and complete the day at $2.83. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 47,400. After opening at $2.72, the stock hit as high as $2.83. However, it traded between $2.60 and $4.77 over the last twelve months.



Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas interests in Alberta, Canada and Montana, the United States.



For How Long SCPZF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF) closed yesterday at $19.29 a +0.78% increase. Around 31,135 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 86,684 shares. The company is now valued at around $9.27 billion.



Canadian Oil Sands Limited, through its indirect interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture, engages in mining, extracting, and upgrading bitumen from oil sands in northern Alberta



For How Long COSWF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK) moved -20.00 percent lower at $0.0012 and traded between $0.0011 and $0.0015 after opening the day at $0.0015. Its performance over the last five days remained 50%, which stands at 71.43% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 500%.



TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine, TheDirectory.com.



Why Should Investors Buy SEEK After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE) shares rose, gaining +9.76 percent to close at $0.0045. The stock is up around 50% this year and -18.18% for the last 12 months. Around 21.19 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 31.21 million shares.



Minerco Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development, production, and provision of clean, renewable energy solutions in Central America. It owns 100% interests in the 6 mega-watts per hour Chiligatoro hydro-electric project located in Intibuca, Honduras; 4 mega-watts per hour Iscan hydro-electric project situated in Olancho, Honduras; and 100 mega-watt per hour Sayab wind power project located in Choluteca, Honduras.



Why Should Investors Buy MINE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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