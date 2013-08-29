Penny Stocks on the Run - SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF), LYNAS CORPORATION(OTCMKTS:LYSCF), SafeStitch Medical Inc(OTCBB:SFES), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF), LYNAS CORPORATION(OTCMKTS:LYSCF), SafeStitch Medical Inc(OTCBB:SFES), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY).



SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF) ended lower -0.68% and complete the day at $2.64. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 179,441. After opening at $2.65, the stock hit as high as $2.72. However, it traded between $2.60 and $4.77 over the last twelve months.



Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas interests in Alberta, Canada and Montana, the United States.



Has RIMM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



LYNAS CORPORATION(OTCMKTS:LYSCF) closed yesterday at $0.350, a +2.94% increase. Around 985,593 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 224,005 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 666.67 million.



Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of rare earths minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project, which includes rare earths oxide deposits located to the south of Laverton, Western Australia



For How Long LYSCF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SafeStitch Medical Inc(OTCBB:SFES) moved -4.00 percent lower at $1.44 and traded between $1.22 and $1.55 after opening the day at $1.46. Its performance over the last five days remained 63.64%, which stands at 63.64% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 544.55%.



SafeStitch Medical, Inc. (SafeStitch) is a developmental stage medical device company focused on the development of medical devices that manipulate tissues for the treatment of hernia formation, obesity, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), esophageal obstructions



Why Should Investors Buy SFES After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) shares fall, losing -1.17 percent to close at $15.19 The stock is up around 13.44% this year and 19.32% for the last 12 months. Around 78,126 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 615,839 shares.



Danone SA is a France-based food company that primarily produces fresh milk products, baby foods, biscuits, cereal products and medical nutrition products. It also co-produces bottled water.



Will DANOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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