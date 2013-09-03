Penny Stocks on the Run: Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SVCBY), WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH), VUZIX CORP CMN STK (OTCBB:VUZI), ITHACA ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:IACAF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SVCBY), WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH), VUZIX CORP CMN STK (OTCBB:VUZI), ITHACA ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:IACAF)



Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SVCBY) opened its shares at the price of $24.67 for the day. Its closing price was $24.39 after losing -3.82% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 20,285.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 11,166.00 shares. The beta of SVCBY stands at1.49.



Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products, tissues, and forest products worldwide.



Has SVCBY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH) percentage change plunged -0.97% to close at $1.02 with the total traded volume of 251,698.00 shares, and average volume of 463,024.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.42 - $1.08, while its day lowest price was $1.02 and it hit its day highest price at $1.05.



WMI Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., operates reinsurance business in runoff mode.



Has WMIH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



VUZIX CORP CMN STK (OTCBB:VUZI) started its trading session with the price of $2.14 and closed at $2.25 by scoring +4.17%. VUZI’s stocks traded with total volume of 42,271.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 130,071.00 shares. Day range of the stock was $2.02 -$2.25.



Vuzix Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for use in the consumer, and media and entertainment markets.



Why Should Investors Buy VUZI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



ITHACA ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:IACAF) ended its day with the loss of -1.05% and closed at the price of $1.89 after opening at $1.91. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 82,340.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 22,747.00 shares.



Ithaca Energy Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom’s Continental Shelf.



Will IACAF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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