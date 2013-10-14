Penny Stocks on the Run - TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITYBY), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITYBY), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT).



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY) ended higher +1.51% and complete the day at $54.49. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 82,369. After opening at $53.82, the stock hit as high as $54.58. However, it traded between $29.84 and $54.92 over the last twelve months.



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



For How Long TCEHY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE) closed yesterday at $0.0025, a -16.67% decrease. Around 55.9 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 30.83 million shares. The company is now valued at around $2.47 million.



Minerco Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development, production, and provision of clean, renewable energy solutions in Central America



Has MINE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITYBY) moved +0.18 percent higher at $70.78 and traded between $70.45 and $70.99 after opening the day at $70.67. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.74%, which stands at -1.75% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -8.66%.



Imperial Tobacco Group PLC engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The company operates through two segments: Tobacco and Logistics. It offers cigarettes, cigars, fine cut tobacco, snus, tubes, filters, and rolling papers; and roll your own, make your own, and pipe tobaccos



For How Long ITYBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT) shares fall, losing -3.33 percent to close at $0.870. The stock is up around 55.36% this year and 47.46% for the last 12 months. Around 479,439 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 713,832 shares.



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. The company?s product line includes PV-10, a Phase II study completed drug candidate for metastatic melanoma, a Phase I study completed candidate for breast cancer



Will PVCT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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