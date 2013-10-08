Penny Stocks on the Run - Worlds Inc(OTCBB:WDDD), Cellceutix Corp(OTCMKTS:CTIX), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY), BYD CO LTD H SHS(OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Worlds Inc(OTCBB:WDDD), Cellceutix Corp(OTCMKTS:CTIX), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY), BYD CO LTD H SHS(OTCMKTS:BYDDF).



Worlds Inc(OTCBB:WDDD) ended lower -0.65% and complete the day at $0.215. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.26 million. After opening at $0.22, the stock hit as high as $0.22. However, it traded between $0.10 and $0.55 over the last twelve months.



Worlds Inc. designs and develops software, content, and related technology for the creation of interactive three-dimensional (3D) Internet Websites. The company?s 3D Internet sites are designed to enable visitation by users by providing them with online communities featuring various content and interactive capabilities



Has WDDD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cellceutix Corp(OTCMKTS:CTIX) closed yesterday at $1.77, a -1.67% decrease. Around 95,610 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 325,306 shares. The company is now valued at around $179.69 million.



Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease.



Has CTIX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY) moved -1.80 percent lower at $9.28 and traded between $9.21 and $9.33 after opening the day at $9.21. Its performance over the last five days remained -4.13%, which stands at 1.31% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 52.88%.



Panasonic Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes various electronic products under the Panasonic brand worldwide. The company provides digital AV products, including flat TVs and projectors, Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, Blu-ray Disc theaters, DVD players and recorders, DVD home theaters, digital cameras, digital video cameras, micro and mini audio systems



Why Should Investors Buy PCRFY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



BYD CO LTD H SHS(OTCMKTS:BYDDF) shares rose, gaining +5.52 percent to close at $4.97. The stock is up around 64.03% this year and 184% for the last 12 months. Around 339,583 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 147,843 shares.



BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries, automobiles and related products, handset components, and LCD and other electronic products.



Why Should Investors Buy BYDDF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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