Penny Stocks on the Run - WORLDWIDE INTERNET(OTCMKTS:WNTR), Cal Bay International Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:CBYI), One World Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:OWOO), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: WORLDWIDE INTERNET(OTCMKTS:WNTR), Cal Bay International Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:CBYI), One World Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:OWOO), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY).



WORLDWIDE INTERNET(OTCMKTS:WNTR) ended lower -16.67% and complete the day at $0.0055. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 17.89 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.01..



Worldwide Internet Inc. provides Internet services to residential and business customers in the United States. Its services consist of Internet connectivity and voice over Internet protocol services. T



Has WNTR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cal Bay International Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:CBYI) closed yesterday at $0.0017, a +41.67% increase. Around 134.20 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 137.82 million shares. The company is now valued at around $2.87 million.



Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses



For How Long CBYI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



One World Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:OWOO) moved +27.27 percent higher at $0.0028 and traded between $0.002 and $0.0031 after opening the day at $0.0024. Its performance over the last five days remained 21.74%, which stands at 21.74% for a month.



One World Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the design, production, and marketing of dolls. It intends to offer a range of mainstream multicultural dolls to high-end collectors and young pre-teen girls.



For How Long OWOO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY) shares rose, gaining +0.31 percent to close at $16.00. The stock is up around 15.77% this year and 33% for the last 12 months. Around 181,952 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 255,824 shares.



Allianz SE primarily provides property and casualty, and life/health insurance products to private and corporate customers worldwide. Its Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property



Why Should Investors Buy AZSEY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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