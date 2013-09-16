Penny Stocks on Trader's Radar - Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), PacWest Equities Inc(OTCMKTS:PWEI), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), PacWest Equities Inc(OTCMKTS:PWEI), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ).



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) ended lower -38.35% and complete the day at $0.709. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 6.56 million. After opening at $1.20, the stock hit as high as $1.30. However, it traded between $0.04 and $1.30 over the last twelve months.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale. The company offers bottled alkaline water to retail consumers in three-liter and one-gallon volumes under the Alkaline84 brand.



Has WTER Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) closed yesterday at $+1.16, a -7.41% increase. Around 20.10 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 14.44 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.99 billion.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). It operates in three segments: Single-Family Credit Guaranty, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.



For How Long FNMA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



PacWest Equities Inc(OTCMKTS:PWEI) moved +2.35 percent higher at $0.0870 and traded between $0.08 and $0.09 after opening the day at $0.09. Its performance over the last five days remained 47.46%, which stands at 216.36% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -45.62%.



PacWest Equities Inc., a development stage company, provides solutions for the production of livestock based consumables or human based protein and vegetable consumables. It offers MobileFeed system that produces fodder for livestock, such as cattle, hogs, poultry, and equine; and MobileFood system, which enables the production of organic vegetables and proteins for humans through life cycle harmonic integration of fish farms and hydroponics vegetables.



For How Long PWEI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) shares rose, gaining +1.92 percent to close at $3.72. The stock is up around 367.92% this year and 757.14% for the last 12 months. Around 4.25 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 14.21 million shares.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, which provides a range of freight and mail services to shippers. AMR Corporation, through its other subsidiary



Why Should Investors Buy AAMRQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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