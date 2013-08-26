Penny Stocks on Trader's Radar - All American Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:AAGC), COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS:MGDDY), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP), ASAHI KAISAI CP ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: All American Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:AAGC), COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS:MGDDY), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP), ASAHI KAISAI CP ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)



All American Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:AAGC) opened the session at $0.011, remained amid the day range of $0.011- $0.0143, and closed the session at $0.120. The stock showed a positive performance of +9.09% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.39 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 333,026 shares. All American Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and related mineral properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Belleville property located in Mineral County, Nevada; and the Goldfield West property located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.



For How Long AAGC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) traded with volume of 22,183 shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 22,020 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.92 - $20.52. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.69% and closed its session at $20.25. The market capitalization of the stock remained 18.95 billion. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of tires worldwide. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, farm machinery, motorcycles, scooters, bicycles, aircraft, subway trains, tramways, mining, and earthmovers and handling equipment.



Has MGDDY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP) exchanged 615,925 shares and the average volume remained 1.61 million shares. The stock dropped -0.12% and closed the session at $0.0819. The beta of the stock remained 2.31 and the EPS of the stock remained 0.03. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 403.45 million. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products.



Why Should Investors Buy ELTP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



ASAHI KAISAI CP ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) volume of 26,266 shares, while the average volume remained 28,309 shares. The stock advanced +1.37% and finished the session Friday at $14.80. The one month of the stock was +13.58% and three month trend remained positive +9.55%. Asahi Kasei Corporation provides various chemical products. The company?s Chemicals segment offers ammonia, nitric acid, caustic soda, acrylonitrile, styrene, adipic acid, methyl methacrylate, and acrylic resins; styrene-acrylonitrile.



Why Should Investors Buy AHKSY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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