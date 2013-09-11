Penny Stocks on Trader's Radar - Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG), BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG), BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY).



Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG) ended higher +9.25% and complete the day at $0.579. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.27 million. After opening at $0.54, the stock hit as high as $0.58. However, it traded between $0.05 and $0.58 over the last twelve months.



Amarium Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software solutions and network security products in the United States and the People?s Republic of China. It offers EdgeForce security platforms that are designed to provide protection against destructive attacks by providing firewall, Web filtering, virus screening, spam filtering, intrusion prevention, and VPN technologies in one platform



For How Long AMMG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY) closed yesterday at $92.19, a +3.14% increase. Around 94,757 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 39,738 shares. The company is now valued at around $84.68 billion.



BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company?s Chemicals segment provides basic chemicals, glues, and electronic chemicals for the semiconductor and solar cell industries; solvents and plasticizers; and starting materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and pharmaceuticals.



For How Long BASFY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) moved +2.25 percent higher at $37.70 and traded between $37.37 and $37.73 after opening the day at $37.43. Its performance over the last five days remained 7.32%, which stands at 1.43% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 0.03%.



LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SA engages in the manufacture and sale of luxury products. The company operates through Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing business groups.



For How Long LVMUY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) shares rose, gaining +1.55 percent to close at $17.71. The stock is up around 6.82% this year and 6.73% for the last 12 months. Around 925,211 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 201,065 shares.



Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products. The company also provides retail banking, financial, and insurance services. In addition, it engages in data analysis, distribution, and property operations.



Why Should Investors Buy TSCDY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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