Penny Stocks on Trader's Radar - CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY), Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY), SK3 Group Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:SKTO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY), Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY), SK3 Group Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:SKTO)



CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY) gain +3.09% to closed at the price of $15.03 after opening at $14.94. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 51,388.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 68,509.00 shares. China Construction Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and personal banking, and treasury services. Its Corporate Banking segment offers various financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.



For How Long CICHY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL) traded with volume of 293,664.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 102,478.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.74 and closed at 0.680 after decline -4.23%. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Anavex) is a development-stage company. Anavex is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of drug targets to treat diseases.



Will AVXL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 25,340.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 31,413.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $28.21 for the day and its closing price was $28.03 National Australia Bank Limited provides products, advice and services. In Australia, it operates through National Australia Bank, MLC and UBank. In the United Kingdom, it operates through Clydesdale Bank. In New Zealand, it operates through Bank of New Zealand.



Can Investors Bet on NABZY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



SK3 Group Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:SKTO)stock traded with total volume of 5.25M shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.76M shares. SKTO started its trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.0121. SK3 Group, Inc. (SK3), formerly CTT International Distributors Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed by the merger of Slabsdirect.com, Inc. and CTT International Distributors Inc. SK3 has one subsidiary, CTT Distributors Ltd., which is the operating company.



Is SKTO a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



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