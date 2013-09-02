Penny Stocks on Trader's Radar - Cordia Corp (OTCMKTS:CORG), CLP Holdings Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CLPHY), JAPAN TOBACCO(OTCMKTS:JAPAF), PREMIER GOLD MINES(OTCMKTS:PIRGF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Cordia Corp (OTCMKTS:CORG), CLP Holdings Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CLPHY), JAPAN TOBACCO(OTCMKTS:JAPAF), PREMIER GOLD MINES(OTCMKTS:PIRGF)



Cordia Corp (OTCMKTS:CORG) opened the session at $0.03, remained amid the day range of $0.01 - $0.03, and closed the session at $0.0155. The stock showed a negative performance of -50.00% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 467,447.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 249,994.00 shares. Cordia Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in the United States. It offers local exchange, local access, domestic, and international long distance telephone services, as well as a suite of local features and calling plans to business, residential, and wholesale customers.



Will CORG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CLP Holdings Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CLPHY) traded with volume of 24,495.00 shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 19,096.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.73 - $9.05. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.44% and closed its session at $7.91. The market capitalization of the stock remained 19.04 billion. CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates and supplies electricity in Hong Kong, Australia, and India, as well as invests in various power projects in the Chinese mainland, the Southeast Asia, and Taiwan.



Will CLPHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



JAPAN TOBACCO (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) exchanged 2,547.00 shares and the average volume remained 4,128.00 shares. The stock dropped -1.64% and closed the session at $34.25. The beta of the stock remained 0.04. Japan Tobacco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of tobacco products, primarily cigarettes in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in the import and distribution of tobacco products. The company offers its products primarily under the Mild Seven, Mevius, Seven Stars, Pianissimo, Zerostyle, Winston, Camel, Benson & Hedges, Silk Cut, LD, Sobranie, and Glamour brand names.



Has JAPAF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



PREMIER GOLD MINES(OTCMKTS:PIRGF) gained volume of 20,750.00 shares, while the average volume remained 30,170.00 shares. The stock decreased -1.06% and finished the session Friday at $2.50. The EPS of the stock remained -0.13. The one month of the stock was +29.29% and three month trend remained positive 19.97%. Premier Gold Mines Limited focuses on exploring for and developing gold deposits in North America. The company?s principal projects include a 100% interest in the Trans-Canada property located in northern Ontario, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Cove project located in Lander County, Nevada.



Has PIRGF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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