Penny Stocks on Trader's Radar - Daimler AG (USA)(OTCMKTS:DDAIF), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Daimler AG (USA)(OTCMKTS:DDAIF), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY)



Daimler AG (USA)(OTCMKTS:DDAIF) ended higher +1.17% and complete the day at $73.60. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 31,225. After opening at $73.13, the stock hit as high as $73.60. However, it traded between $44.90 and $73.60 over the last twelve months.



Daimler AG is a Germany-based company that develops, manufactures and distributes a range of automotive products, mainly passenger cars, trucks, vans and buses, as well as manages the Daimler Group. It also provides financial and other services relating to its automotive businesses.



For How Long DDAIF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE) closed yesterday at $0.0036. Around 28.78 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 55.71million shares. The company is now valued at around $3.56 million.



Minerco Resources, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a progress developer, producer and provider of clean, renewable energy solutions in Latin America. The Company participates in and invests in development projects with other companies in clean, renewable energy projects. As of July 31, 2012



For How Long MINE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY) moved -2.85 percent lower at $10.56 and traded between $10.56 and $10.90 after opening the day at $10.65. Its performance over the last five days remained -8.49%, which stands at -16.72% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -7.29%.



Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment (SPE), flat panel display (FPD), and photovoltaic cell (PV) production equipment to semiconductor and liquid crystal display (LCD) panel manufacturers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its semiconductor production equipment includes coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems



Why Should Investors Buy TOELY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY) shares rose, gaining +5.28 percent to close at $0.379. The stock is down around -70.16% this year and -67.77% for the last 12 months. Around 461,332 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 469,980 shares.



HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas. It is also involved in the import, export, refining, sale, and distribution of oil, natural gas



Why Should Investors Buy HRTPY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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