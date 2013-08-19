Penny Stocks on Trader's Radar - Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:IMPUY), Global Beverage Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBVS), Wolters Kluwer (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WTKWY), Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:IMPUY), Global Beverage Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBVS), Wolters Kluwer (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WTKWY), Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU)



Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) gained volume of 28,451.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 17,076.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.50 - $20.32 and the day range was $11.22 - $11.51, recently. The stock opened the session at $11.51, remained amid the day range of $11.22 - $11.51, and its recent trading price was $11.34. The stock showed a positive performance of 6.28% in its trading session. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) is a producer of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. Implats has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa and the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe.



What was the Moving Force behind IMPUY on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on IMPUY



In the recent trading session, Global Beverage Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBVS) traded 3.72M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 383,269.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.01. The stock was a bull and advanced 85.00%, while its trading price stayed at $0.0037 the market capitalization of the stock remained 366,892.00. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 516.67%. Global Beverage Solutions, Inc. distributes imported bottled water and alternative (New Age) beverages through two wholly owned subsidiaries: Aqua Maestro, Inc. (AM) and Beverage Network of Maryland, Inc. (BNM). New Age beverages include non-carbonated ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single serve juices, ready-to-drink iced coffees, energy drinks, sports drinks.



For How Long GBVS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Wolters Kluwer (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) volume of the stock was 32,375.00 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 17,087.00 shares. The stock plunged -0.16% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $24.60. The stock traded 32,375.00 shares and its average volume remained 17,087.00 shares. Wolters Kluwer NV is a Netherlands-based company engaged in creating content solutions. The Company’s operations are divided into four primary divisions: Legal & Regulatory, which provides customers with solutions, software, and services in the areas of law, business, and regulatory compliance; Tax & Accounting, which provides tax, accounting, and audit information, solutions



Will WTKWY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) traded with volume of 358,127.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 27,460.00 shares. The stock increased 55.56% and was recently trading at $0.280. The market capitalization of the stock remained 22.10 million. The beta of the stock remained 0.53. Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (NIMS) along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, periodic acceleration platforms, which are intended as aids to increase local circulation and temporary relief of minor aches and pains, produce local muscle relaxation and reduce morning stiffness.



Will NIMU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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