Penny Stocks on Trader's Radar - Koninklijke KPN N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KKPNY), BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY), AOL, Inc. (NYSE:AOL), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Koninklijke KPN N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KKPNY), BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY), AOL, Inc. (NYSE:AOL), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)



Koninklijke KPN N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) volume of 204,723 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 310,079 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.91 - $8.72 and the day range was $2.78 - $2.90.The stock opened the session at $2.80, remained amid the day range of $2.78 - $2.90, and closed the session at $2.90. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.75% in previous trading session. Koninklijke KPN N.V., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communication technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television service, as well as mobile access portfolio of voice, SMS, and data services offering postpaid and prepaid products to consumers.



For How Long KKPNY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY) traded 63,864 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 100,303 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.88 - $14.60. The stock was a bull and advanced +1.20%, while its closing price stayed at $9.77. The market capitalization of the stock remained 27.65 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -22.92%. Banco do Brasil S.A. provides various banking services in Brazil and internationally. Its Banking segment offers products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector.



For How Long BDORY will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



AOL, Inc. (NYSE:AOL) closed yesterday at $32.93, a -3.00% decrease. Around 1.05 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.18 million shares. The company is now valued at around $2.53 billion. AOL Inc., a Web services brand company, offers a suite of online content, products, and services to consumers, advertisers, publishers, and subscribers worldwide.



Has AOL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) traded with volume of 83,194 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 244,051 shares. The stock decreased -0.43% and finished the trading at $3.43. The market capitalization of the stock remained 14.49 billion. The beta of the stock remained -1.13. Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services. It offers current accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, term deposits, structured deposit accounts, and accumulating accounts.



Will TKGBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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