Penny Stocks on Trader's Radar - LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), ALAS DEFENSE SYS INC(OTCMKTS:VDSC), MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), ALAS DEFENSE SYS INC(OTCMKTS:VDSC), MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF)



LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY) ended lower -3.25% and complete the day at $57.72. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 95,969. After opening at $57.91, the stock hit as high as $57.91. However, it traded between $54.20 and $67.80 over the last twelve months.



NK Lukoil OAO (Neftyanaya Kompaniya LUKOIL OAO or NK LUKOIL OJSC) is a Russia-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution. It is an owner of refineries, gas processing, petrochemical plants and gas stations network located in Russia, Eastern and Western Europe, as well as Africa.



Has LUKOY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ALAS DEFENSE SYS INC(OTCMKTS:VDSC) closed yesterday at $0.0053, a +89.29% increase. Around 22.91million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 16.63 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 327,700.



ALAS International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for the federal and local governments, and the private sector. It markets its products through independent contractors and consultants in the United States and internationally.



For How Long VDSC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC) moved -27.27 percent lower at $0.0040 and traded between $0.0033 and $0.006 after opening the day at $0.006. Its performance over the last five days remained -37.5%, which stands at -51.22% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -92%.



MyECheck, Inc. (MyECheck) is an electronic transaction data processor. The Company provides an alternative payment solution to paper checks, cards or ACH payments. MyECheck utilizes a method of clearing check data for payments. MyECheck offers implemented solutions that enable real-time payments by authorized electronic check.



Why Should Investors Buy MYEC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) shares fall, losing -1.14 percent to close at $0.989. The stock is up around 242.08% this year and 160.16% for the last 12 months. Around 259,724 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 194,687 shares.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



Will SBOTF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/