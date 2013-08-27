Penny Stocks on Trader's Radar - NORTHERN GRAPHITE CO(OTCMKTS:NGPHF), Soligenix Inc(OTCBB:SNGX), CONTINENTAL GOLD(OTCMKTS:CGOOF), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NORTHERN GRAPHITE CO(OTCMKTS:NGPHF), Soligenix Inc(OTCBB:SNGX), CONTINENTAL GOLD(OTCMKTS:CGOOF), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC).



NORTHERN GRAPHITE CO(OTCMKTS:NGPHF) ended higher +22.17% and complete the day at $0.810. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 408,826. After opening at $0.77, the stock hit as high as $0.87 However, it traded between $0.56 and $1.54 over the last twelve months.



Northern Graphite Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company principally owns a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite property covering 2,989 hectares located in the United Townships of Head, Clara, and Maria in the county of Renfrew, Ontario. Northern Graphite Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada



For How Long NGPHF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Soligenix Inc(OTCBB:SNGX) closed yesterday at $1.64, a +1.23% increase. Around 240,890 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 89,169 shares. The company is now valued at around $31.12 million.



Soligenix, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing products to treat the side effects of cancer treatment and gastrointestinal diseases, as well as developing several biodefense vaccines and therapeutics.



For How Long SNGX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CONTINENTAL GOLD(OTCMKTS:CGOOF) moved +12.84 percent higher at $4.97 and traded between $4.44 and $5.03 after opening the day at $4.48. Its performance over the last five days remained 11.48%, which stands at 12.44% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -43.65%.



Continental Gold Limited primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties. It principally owns a 100% interest in the Buriticá Project, a gold, silver, and zinc resource project located in north-western Colombia. As of March 6, 2013



For How Long CGOOF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC) shares rose, gaining +14.94 percent to close at $0.108. The stock is down around -77.56% this year and -76.07% for the last 12 months. Around 1.88 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 663,107 shares.



Terra Tech Corp., formerly Private Secretary, Inc., through its subsidiary GrowOp Technology Ltd. (GrowOp Technology) specializes in controlled agricultural technologies



Why Should Investors Buy TRTC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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