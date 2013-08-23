Penny Stocks on Trader's Radar - Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT), VUZIX CORP CMN STK(OTCBB:VUZI), SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT), VUZIX CORP CMN STK(OTCBB:VUZI), SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF).



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) ended lower -3.06% and complete the day at $0.142. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.13 million. After opening at $0.14, the stock hit as high as $0.15. However, it traded between $0.02 and $0.22 over the last twelve months.



Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries, that brings to market scientifically derived products designed to improve the health and well-being. It is a biotechnology and life technology company. Nuvilex manufactures, directly or indirectly through independent contractors Cinnergen



Has NVLX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT) closed yesterday at $0.148, a +8.03% increase. Around 2.92million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 16.26 million shares. The company is now valued at around $54.69 million.



Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (Liquidmetal Technologies) is materials technology company that develops and commercializes products made from amorphous alloys. The Company's Liquidmetal family of alloys consists of a variety of bulk alloys and composites that utilize the advantages offered by amorphous alloy technology. The Company also partners with third-party manufacturers and licensees to develop and commercialize Liquidmetal alloy products.



For How Long LQMT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



VUZIX CORP CMN STK(OTCBB:VUZI) moved -8.73 percent lower at $2.30 and traded between $2.30 and $2.59 after opening the day at $2.50. Its performance over the last five days remained 24.32%, which stands at -58.93% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 4500%.



Vuzix Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for use in the consumer, and media and entertainment markets.



Why Should Investors Buy VUZI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF) shares rose, gaining +2.66percent to close at $2.07. The stock is down around -38.2% this year and -32.33% for the last 12 months. Around 320,759 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 169,394 shares.



Why Should Investors Buy SCPZF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/