Penny Stocks on Trader's Radar - Senesco Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:SNTI), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP) , VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Senesco Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:SNTI), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP) , VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG)



Senesco Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:SNTI) stock traded with total volume of 1.94M shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.14M shares. SNTI started its trading session with the price of $0.05 and closed at $0.0500. Senesco Technologies, Inc. is engaged in utilize its eukaryotic translation initiation Factor 5A, or Factor 5A, and deoxyhypusine synthase (DHS), and related technologies for human therapeutic applications to develop approaches to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases.



For How Long SNTI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) traded with volume of 28,834.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 84,040.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $22.49 and closed at $22.52 after gain +0.49%. KOMATSU LTD. is a Japan-based company which manufactures, develops, markets and sells construction machinery and vehicles, as well as other industrial machinery.



For How Long KMTUY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 1.96M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 1.09M shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.05- $0.14, while its day lowest price was $0.07 and it hit its day highest price at $0.08. ELTP total market capitalization is $ 26.63M shares. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Elite) is a specialty pharmaceutical company principally engaged in the development and manufactures of oral, controlled-release products, using technology and the development and manufacture of generic pharmaceuticals.



Can Investors Bet on ELTP after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG) started its trading session with the price of $2.22 and closed at $2.25. VPIG stocks traded with total volume of 136,688.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 87,817.00 shares. Day range of the stock was 2.05 -$2.28. Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving online.



Is VPIG a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



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