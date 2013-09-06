Penny Stocks on Trader's Radar - Seven Arts Entertainment Inc(OTCMKTS:SAPX), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY), Corporate Resource Services Inc(OTCBB:CRRS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Seven Arts Entertainment Inc(OTCMKTS:SAPX), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY), Corporate Resource Services Inc(OTCBB:CRRS).



Seven Arts Entertainment Inc(OTCMKTS:SAPX) ended higher +47.06% and complete the day at $0.0050. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 75.60 million. After opening at $0.0036, the stock hit as high as $0.0051. However, it traded between $0.0017 and $52.00over the last twelve months.



Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. is a motion picture production and distribution company engaged in developing, financing, producing and licensing theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic and foreign theatrical markets and for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including DVD, home video, pay-per-view, and free television.



For How Long SAPX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) closed yesterday at $8.36, a +5.82% increase. Around 2.14 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 649,108 shares. The company is now valued at around $93.51 billion.



OAO Gazprom, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It produces crude oil and gas condensate. The company also engages in the storage, transportation, and sale of gas; and processing of oil, gas condensate, and other hydrocarbons, as well as sale of refined products. In addition, it is involved in the generation and sale of electric and heat energy



For How Long OGZPY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY) moved -6.39 percent lower at $2.05 and traded between $1.76 and $2.20 after opening the day at $2.18. Its performance over the last five days -11.64%, which stands at -12.39% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 141.18%.



ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes



Why Should Investors Buy IWSY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Corporate Resource Services Inc(OTCBB:CRRS) shares rose, gaining +13.45 percent to close at $5.40. The stock is up around 1100% this year and 815.25% for the last 12 months. Around 365,979 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 61,597 shares.



Corporate Resource Services, Inc. provides diversified staffing, recruiting, and consulting services in the United States. It offers trained employees in the areas of insurance, information technology, accounting, legal, engineering, science, healthcare, life sciences, creative services, hospitality, retail, general business, and light industrial work.



Why Should Investors Buy CRRS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/