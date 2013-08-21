Penny Stocks on Trader's Radar - Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc(OTCBB:SOULD), Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII), SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF), VIRTUAL SOURCING, IN(OTCMKTS:PGCX).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc(OTCBB:SOULD), Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII), SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF), VIRTUAL SOURCING, IN(OTCMKTS:PGCX).



Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc(OTCBB:SOULD) ended lower -55.37% and complete the day at $0.540. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.42 million. After opening at $1.06, the stock hit as high as $1.06. However, it traded between $0.45 and $4.89 over the last twelve months.

Soul and Vibe Interactive, Inc. is a video and computer games company. The Company develops, publishes and digitally distributes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers



Has SOULD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII) closed yesterday at $0.0310, a -11.43% decrease. Around 10.21 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 21.27 million shares. The company is now valued at around $11.95 million.

Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events.



Has XUII Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF) moved -2.90 percent lower at $2.75 and traded between $2.70 and $2.84 after opening the day at $2.81. Its performance over the last five days remained -17.23%, which stands at -20.59% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -37.1%.

Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas interests in Alberta, Canada and Montana, the United States



Why Should Investors Buy SCPZF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



VIRTUAL SOURCING, IN(OTCMKTS:PGCX) shares rose, gaining +140.62 percent to close at $0.385. The stock is up around 450% this year and 384900% for the last 12 months. Around 998,501 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 6,414 shares.

Virtual Sourcing, Inc. recycles fiberglass and composite products. The recycled materials are used in manufactured consumer goods, and as filler for other products



Why Should Investors Buy PGCX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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