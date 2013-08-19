Penny Stocks on Trader's Radar - Vivendi SA-ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY), Real Estate Contacts Inc (OTCBB:REAC), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN), Fastfunds Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:FFFC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vivendi SA-ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY), Real Estate Contacts Inc (OTCBB:REAC), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN), Fastfunds Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:FFFC)



Vivendi SA-ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) opened the session at $21.61, remained amid the day range of $21.60 - $21.69, and recently traded at $21.64. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.14% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 28,282.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 48,304.00 shares. Vivendi SA (Vivendi), is a communications and entertainment company. As of December 31, 2009, the Company had six business segments: Activision Blizzard, Universal Music Group, SFR, Maroc Telecom Group, GVT (Holding) S.A. (GVT) and Canal+ Group.



Has VIVHY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Real Estate Contacts Inc (OTCBB:REAC) traded with volume of 47.57 million shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 5.77 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0012 - $0.273. The stock showed a negative movement of -17.65% and was recently trading at $0.0014. The market capitalization of the stock remained 644,167.00. Real Estate Contacts, Inc. is engaged in the ownership and operation of a real estate advertising Website that provides an online real estate advertising, marketing and real estate video television company that offers real estate professionals the opportunity to reach consumers interested in buying or selling property in their respective geographic area.



Has REAC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN) exchanged 7.45M shares and the average volume remained 30.10M shares. The stock advanced 3.23% and was moving at $0.0032. The beta of the stock remained 1.05 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.01. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 2.00 billion. Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc. is a development stage company. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Regen BioPharma ,Inc., is engaged in the development of regenerative medical applications which it focuses to license from other entities up to the point of completion of Phase I and or Phase II clinical trials after which it would either attempt to sell or license those developed applications



Will BMSN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Fastfunds Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:FFFC) gained volume of 4.94M shares, while the average volume remained 3.91M shares. The stock increased 18.60% and remained at $0.0051. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained positive 82.14%. Fastfunds Financial Corporation, (FastFunds) is a holding company. The Company provides cash disbursement services. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had not conducted limited operations and is the process of locating a business to acquire.



For How Long FFFC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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