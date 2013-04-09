AllPennyStocks.com News: Sanuwave Looking over the Shoulder of Competitors in the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Industry

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Sanuwave Looking Over the Shoulder of Competitors in the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Industry.”



In the medical world, there is probably no greater opportunity for biotechnology companies than that of diabetes. It is the world’s most expensive chronic disease and affects more people worldwide than most other diseases or conditions combined. The simple fact is that diabetes has reached epidemic level globally and the treatment options are still very limited to date outside of insulin injections or the drug metformin to help control sugar level, both have which done virtually nothing to slow the rapid spread of the disease.



Take a look at some of the numbers attached to diabetes. The American Diabetes Association estimated in March that the cost of diabetes in the United States in 2012 was $245 Billion. The ADA also estimates that 23.6 million U.S. citizens have diabetes with another 57 million people being classified as “pre-diabetic.” The International Diabetes Federation said in 2011 that about 366 million people worldwide have diabetes and that number will grow to 552 million by 2030. Even more staggering is the number of people that don’t even know that they have the disease. For example, the IDF says that about 80 percent of the population of Africa has the disease, but it is undiagnosed. These are mind-numbing figures that constitute one of the greatest areas of unmet medical need today.



Within the diabetes population, there are a plethora of subcategories of people that are afflicted with different conditions that have no strong viable options for treatment either. Diabetic ulcers are one of these debilitating conditions that start small and mushroom out of control. The Advanced Medical Technology Association reports that more than 1.5 million diabetic foot ulcers occur each year, leading to more than 82,000 amputations at a cost between $20,000 to $60,000 per patient. Even taking the middle figure of $40,000 equates to an associated cost of $3.3 billion, just for the amputation, without considering the millions of workdays lost, permanent claims and more.



