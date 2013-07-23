Penny Stocks Roundup - GRID PETROLEUM CORP (OTCMKTS:GRPR), AmeriLithium Corp (OTCMKTS:AMEL), New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE), 22nd Century Group Inc (OTCMKTS:XXII)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GRID PETROLEUM CORP (OTCMKTS:GRPR), AmeriLithium Corp (OTCMKTS:AMEL), New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE), 22nd Century Group Inc (OTCMKTS:XXII)



GRID PETROLEUM CORP (OTCMKTS:GRPR) declined -14.29% recently, while trading on 52.18M shares at the price of $0.0006. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.0001 and was moved to its maximum level of $0.0184. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.0005 to $0.0009, bringing its market capitalization at about $ 491,900.00. Grid Petroleum Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in North America. It holds a 100% interests in SE Jonah Prospect comprising 4 leases covering an area of approximately 3,744.57 acres located in the Greater Green River Basin.



Has GRPR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AmeriLithium Corp (OTCMKTS:AMEL) loss of -2.86% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.0068 with a total volume of 3.44M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 1.64M shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.0037 and above $0.0395. It floated in a range of $0.0051 to $0.0084 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 0.47. Its market capitalization now moved to about $ 981,272.00. Amerilithium Corp. is an exploration-stage mineral exploration company. Its projects include Clayton Deep, Full Monty, Jackson Wash and Paymaster in Nevada, the Athena Lithium Brine Project in Alberta, Canada, and Bare Rock, Hoffman Hills and Normans Lake projects.



Has AMEL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE) recently recorded a gain of 4.44% and was moving within a range of $1.80 -$1.99. Its current trading price is $1.88. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.75 on Dec 11, 2012 and $2.74 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 62,914.00 shares, versus an average volume of 52,426.00 shares. New Energy Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in renewable and alternative energy business. The Company conducts its operations through two wholly owned subsidiaries: Kinetic Energy Corporation (KEC), Sungen Energy, Inc. and New Energy Solar Corporation (New Energy Solar).



Will NENE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



22nd Century Group Inc (OTCMKTS:XXII) added 9.00% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $41.70. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 206,804.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 484,178.00 shares. The share price after opening at $1.01, made a high of $1.15 and hovered above $1.00, while its recent trading price was $1.09. 22nd Century Group, Inc. (22nd Century Group) is a holding company. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, 22nd Century Limited, LLC (22nd Century Ltd), which is a plant biotechnology company.



Why Should Investors Buy XXII After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/