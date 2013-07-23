Penny Stocks Roundup - Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Trilliant Exploration Corp (OTCMKTS:TTXP), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Trilliant Exploration Corp (OTCMKTS:TTXP), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC)



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) declined -3.72% recently, while trading on 919,743.00 shares at the price of $0.142. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.02 on Dec 28, 2012and was moved to its maximum level of $0.22 on May 14, 2013. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.14 to $0.15, bringing its market capitalization at about $65.26M. Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries, that brings to market scientifically derived products designed to improve the health and well-being.



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) loss of -0.42% recently, in the current trading session, at $2.38 with a total volume of 152,652.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 640,012.00 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.54 and above $2.85. It floated in a range of $2.30 to $2.45 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 1.16. Its market capitalization now moved to about $182.40M. ImageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions. The Company’s product, IWS Biometric Engine.



Trilliant Exploration Corp (OTCMKTS:TTXP) recently recorded a gain of 20.00% and was moving within a range of $0.03 -$0.04. Its current trading price is $0.0300. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.01 on Jul 10, 2013 and $0.35 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 4.76M shares, versus an average volume of 195,634.00 shares. Trilliant Exploration Corporation (TTXP) is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of mining projects. On March 30, 2009, the Company entered into a share transfer agreement (the Share Transfer Agreement) with Del Pacifico and its wholly owned subsidiary.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC) loss of -0.40% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $179.10M. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 2.04M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 5.82M shares. The share price after opening at $0.08, made a high of $0.08 and hovered above $0.07, while its recent trading price was $0.0747. Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the emerging field of regenerative medicine.



