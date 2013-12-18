Penny Stocks to Be Watching for December 17th, 2013 from Insidebulls.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Insidebulls.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: 7 Star Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEE), 1st NRG Corp. (NASDAQ: FNRC), Nuvilex, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVLX) and Planda (NASDAQ: PLPL).



Every day we scan the markets for the hottest stocks with the best potential for huge gains. Our vast network is second to none when it comes to delivering fast moving stocks and more importantly getting you out in front of them.



Join Us Here: http://insidebulls.com/



7 Star Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEE) 7 Star Entertainment, Inc. through its subsidiaries offers services such as online marketing, online videos, online dating, custom acquisitions, and social networking. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on 7 Star Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEE) http://insidebulls.com/



1st NRG Corp. (NASDAQ: FNRC), 1st NRG Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Clabaugh Ranch Field comprising 42 coal bed methane wells covering an area of 6,025 gross acres located in the Powder River Basin in northeast Wyoming. It also explores for oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Niobrara Shale that covers an area of 1,370 acres located in western Nebraska; and the Utica Shale, which covers an area of 7,150 acres located in eastern Ohio. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Lone Tree, Colorado.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on 1st NRG Corp. (NASDAQ: FNRC) http://insidebulls.com/



Nuvilex, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVLX) Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being. The company offers Cinnechol, a natural supplement, which helps in maintaining normal cholesterol levels and supports normal cardiovascular function; Cinnergen, a liquid whole food nutritional supplement that provides nutrients to help the body process glucose; Cinnsational, a liquid nutritional supplement, which helps the body to combat symptoms associated with alcohol sensitivity, including nausea, fatigue, and headaches; and Citroxin, a surface cleaner for bacterial health threats, as well as an antiviral cleaner against swine flu virus and bird flu virus. It also provides Cyclesurface3 Cosmetics, a lipophilic surface treatment to enhance pigment dispersion; I-Boost Immune Bar, a nutritional bar that protects, stimulates, and boosts the immune system; Infinitink, a permanent yet removable tattoo ink. In addition, the company provides Oraphyte, a non-toxic, biodegradable proprietary formulation that damages a nematode?s skin surface compromising its immune system; purEffect, an acne treatment to cleanse, tone, and heal the skin and to help maintain a radiant and blemish-free complexion; and Talsyn scar cream that delivers lipids, peptides, and botanical extracts to the skin to enhance the appearance of keloids, surgical incisions, and scars. Further, it manufactures specialty inks for private label customers. Additionally, the company is developing cell therapy products and has completed its Phase 2 clinical trials. Nuvilex, Inc. sells its products directly through its Websites, as well as through resellers and retail distributors. The company was formerly known as eFoodSafety.com, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvilex, Inc. in March 2009. Nuvilex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on Nuvilex, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVLX): http://insidebulls.com/



Planda (NASDAQ: PLPL) Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. focuses on the production of proprietary botanical extracts for the nutriceutical and pharmaceutical industries. It is developing two extracts, including Phytofare Catechin Complex derived from green tea harvested in the Senteeko Tea Estate in Mpumalanga, South Africa; and Phytofare Limonoid Glycoside Complex extracted from lemons, which are sourced from plantations in South Africa. The company also produces and sells timber and agricultural products from its farm and tea estate holdings in South Africa. In addition, it intends to use its plantation leases to focus on the farming of whole fruits, vegetables, and live plant material. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on Planda (NASDAQ: PLPL): http://insidebulls.com/



Disclosure

We are not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit http://insidebulls.com/disclaimer.html for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact:

news@insidebulls.com

http://insidebulls.com/

http://insidebulls.com/disclaimer.html