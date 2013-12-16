Penny Stocks to Watch for December 16th, 2013 from Pennystockpress.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Pennystockpress.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following JC Data Solutions (NASDAQ: JCDS), Pazoo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZOO), Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMSN) and Worldwide Internet, Inc. (NASDAQ: WNTR).



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JC Data Solutions (NASDAQ: JCDS), JC Data Solutions, Inc. (JCDS) is a public company traded on Pink OTC Market, symbol JCDS. We specialize in products and services for the Oil & Gas, Attorney and Healthcare Industries.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on JC Data Solutions (NASDAQ: JCDS): http://pennystockpress.com/market-scan/?symbol=JCDS



Pazoo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZOO), Pazoo, Inc., a development stage company, provides health and wellness online products, services, and information for everyday living in the United States. Its product offerings for people comprise healthy snacks and vitamins/supplements, as well as merchandise, including merchandise, including fitness consumables, nutritional supplements, apparel, and wellness/safety products; and product offerings for pets include foods, vitamins/supplements, health care items, etc. The company offers its products through direct response, digital and TV programs, retail stores, and its Website, pazoo.com. It serves health conscious adults aging 29-54; and pet owners. The company was formerly known as IUCSS, Inc. and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc. in May 2011. Pazoo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on Pazoo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZOO): http://pennystockpress.com/market-scan/?symbol=pzoo



Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMSN), Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc., a development stage company, intends to engage primarily in the development of regenerative medical applications. It develops HemaXellerate, a cellular drug to heal damaged bone marrow; and HemaXellerate I, which is a patient-specific composition of cells that have been demonstrated to repair damaged bone marrow and stimulate production of blood cells based on previous animal studies. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in La Mesa, California.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMSN): http://pennystockpress.com/market-scan/?symbol=BMSN



Worldwide Internet, Inc. (NASDAQ: WNTR), Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc., a development stage company, intends to engage primarily in the development of regenerative medical applications. It develops HemaXellerate, a cellular drug to heal damaged bone marrow; and HemaXellerate I, which is a patient-specific composition of cells that have been demonstrated to repair damaged bone marrow and stimulate production of blood cells based on previous animal studies. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in La Mesa, California.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on Worldwide Internet, Inc. (NASDAQ: WNTR): http://pennystockpress.com/market-scan/?symbol=wntr



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