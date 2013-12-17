Penny Stocks to Watch for December 17th, 2013 from Pennystockpress.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Pennystockpress.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: GNCC Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCP), American Community Development Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACYD), Minerco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINE) and RegalWorks Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RWMI).



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GNCC Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCP), GNCC Capital, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and silver properties in North America. It has three gold and three silver exploration projects located in Arizona. The company was formerly known as Global National Communications Corp. and changed its name to GNCC Capital, Inc. in December 2008. GNCC Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on GNCC Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCP): http://pennystockpress.com/market-scan/?symbol=gncp



American Community Development Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACYD), WIALAN Technologies, LLC operates as a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial grade wireless equipment to enable the deployment of IP base services. The company provides wireless network solutions through Wi-Gate series access points for applications in the areas of ISP hot zone coverage, 3G offload, video surveillance, municipal security, public safety, public transportation, marinas, parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals, business complexes, small businesses, residential, factories, shipyards, and oil refineries, as well as for Internet, voice-over-IP, early warning systems, multimedia streaming, and other IP applications. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Sunrise, Florida. It has additional offices in Medley and Clearwater, Florida; Newport Beach, California; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Panama City, Panama; and Port-au-Prince, Haiti.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on American Community Development Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACYD): http://pennystockpress.com/market-scan/?symbol=acyd



Minerco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINE), Minerco Resources, Inc., a development stage company, is engaged in the development, production, and provision of commodities solutions specializing in retail beverages and renewable energy in Central America. It owns 100% interests in the 6 mega-watt per hour Chiligatoro hydro-electric project located in Intibuca; 4 mega-watt per hour Iscan hydro-electric project situated in Olancho; and 100 mega-watt per hour Sayab wind power project located in Choluteca, Honduras. The company, through its subsidiary, Level 5 Beverage Company, Inc., is involved in the development of a specialty beverage retailer under the LEVEL 5 brand. Minerco Resources, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on Minerco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINE): http://pennystockpress.com/market-scan/?symbol=mine



RegalWorks Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RWMI), RegalWorks Media Inc. develops, co-produces, co-finances and distributes feature films. The company is based in Ashburn, Virginia.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on RegalWorks Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RWMI): http://pennystockpress.com/market-scan/?symbol=rwmi



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