Penny Stocks to Watch for December 24th, 2013 from Pennystockpress.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Pennystockpress.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: 3D Eye Solutions (OTCMKTS: TDEY), Federal National Mortgage Association. (OTCBB: FNMA), Cellceutix Corporation (OTCMKTS: CTIX) and Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DEWM).



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3D Eye Solutions (OTCMKTS: TDEY), 3D Eye Solutions, Inc. engages in developing, providing, and integrating content conversion service for the 3D stereo and auto-stereo media industry in the United States. The company offers 3D Eye Solutions conversion technology that supports education by converting older DVD video content libraries to deliver content for use. Its 3D Eye Solutions include 3D Eye Solutions auto-stereoscopic displays to enhance the viewer’s visual experience without the need for 3D glasses or special eyewear; and 3D Eye Media Module, an integrated hardware and software solution for the plug and play individuals. The company also provides auto-stereoscopic systems for high traffic venues, such as malls and shopping centers, airports, convention centers, concerts, and sport events; and corporate applications, including lobbies, conference, sales presentations, and trade show events. In addition, it offers Reality Splitter, a conversion technology process for cinema, digital signage, and home theater markets. Further, the company provides platform for content creation, management, and distribution in digital signage networks that are used in retail, education, entertainment, government, and other industries for various applications, such as retail advertising networks, corporate communications, traditional and digital billboards, digital menu boards, digital posters, cable TV, hotel lobby signage, gas pump toppers, outdoor advertising, interactive kiosks, etc. 3D Eye Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Mount Dora, Florida.



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Federal National Mortgage Association. (OTCBB: FNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). It operates in three segments: Single-Family Credit Guaranty, Multifamily, and Capital Markets. The Single-Family Credit Guaranty segment securitizes single-family mortgage loans into Fannie Mae MBS and facilitates the purchase of single-family mortgage loans for the company?s mortgage portfolio. The Multifamily segment securitizes multifamily mortgage loans into Fannie Mae MBS; purchases multifamily mortgage loans; and provides credit enhancement for bonds issued by state and local housing finance authorities to finance multifamily housing. This segment also provides debt financing structures that can be used to facilitate construction loans; delegated underwriting and servicing; and multifamily mortgage servicing. The Capital Markets segment manages the company?s investment activity in mortgage-related assets and other interest-earning non-mortgage investments. This segment provides funds to the mortgage market through short-term financing and investing activities. Its financing activities include whole loan conduit transactions, early funding transactions, real estate mortgage investment conduit and other structured securitization activities, and mortgage-backed securities trading services. The company?s principal customers include mortgage banking companies, savings and loan associations, savings banks, commercial banks, credit unions, community banks, insurance companies, and state and local housing finance agencies. Federal National Mortgage Association was founded in 1938 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on Federal National Mortgage Association. (OTCBB: FNMA): http://pennystockpress.com/market-scan/?symbol=fnma



Cellceutix Corporation (OTCMKTS: CTIX), Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease. Its product candidates include Kevetrin, which is in Phase 1 trial for various solid tumor cancer types in patients with advanced-stage cancers; and various preclinical stage products comprising KM-133 for the treatment of psoriasis; KM 391 for the treatment of autism; KM 277 for the treatment of arthritis; and KM 278 for the treatment of asthma and osteoarthritis. The company?s products under early research and development consist of KM 362 for the treatment of MS/ALS/Parkinsons diseases; KM-3174 for the treatment of cancer; and KM-732 for the treatment of hypertensive emergency. Cellceutix Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.



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Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DEWM), Dewmar International BMC, Inc., through its subsidiary DSD Network of America, Inc., engages in the manufacture and sale of Lean Slow Motion Potion brand relaxation beverage primarily in the Untied States, Trinidad and Tobago, and Mexico. The company offers its beverage in three flavors, including Purp, Yella, and Easta Pink. It principally serves fans of the hip hop music community, principally males/females of varying races and ethnicities that are under the age of 40; and adult consumers of various mature ages searching for a non-alcoholic, drug-free beverage that aids in relaxation and light sedation for the purposes of stress reduction or sleep assistance. Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.



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