Penny Stocks to Watch for December 31st, 2013 Dailystockreporter.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Dailystockreporter.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc (OTCBB: AMBS), New America Energy Corp. (OTCBB: NECAE), Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS: LTNC) and Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X Shrs (NYSEARCA:NUGT).



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Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc (OTCBB: AMBS) Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States. The company is developing the Mesencephalic-Astrocyte-derived Neurotrophic Factor, a therapeutic protein to treat Parkinson’s diseases, as well as for other apoptosis-related disorders, including ischemic heart disease, traumatic brain injury, and orphan diseases; LymPro, blood test to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease; NuroPro to diagnose neurodegenerative diseases; and BC-SeraPro to diagnose breast cancer. It also owns PhenoGuard cell lines for the screening and discovery of biologic drug candidates and biomarkers of the central nervous system. The company was formerly known as Amarantus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Sunnyvale, California.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc (OTCBB: AMBS) http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=ambs



New America Energy Corp. (OTCBB: NECAE), New America Energy Corp., through its title loan subsidiary, Title King, LLC, primarily provides short-term high interest loans to consumers through the collateral use of car and truck titles. It is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company was formerly known as Atheron Inc. and changed its name to New America Energy Corp. in November 2010. New America Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on New America Energy Corp. (OTCBB: NECAE) http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=necae



Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS: LTNC) Labor Smart, Inc. provides temporary blue-collar staffing services primarily in the United States. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing; and skilled trades’ people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hiram, Georgia.fin



Get a Free Technical Analysis on Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS: LTNC): http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=ltnc



Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X Shrs (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Direxion has offered alternatives for modern portfolios since 1997. We offer practical investment solutions to today’s market challenges with a broad suite of highly liquid, institutional-style alternative investment strategies. From leveraged ETFs, to index-based alternative mutual funds, Direxion offers strategies that help investors manage risk-adjusted performance through evolving market conditions.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X Shrs (NYSEARCA:NUGT) http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=nugt



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