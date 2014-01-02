Penny Stocks to Watch for December 31st, 2013 from Dailymarketreporter.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Dailymarketreporter.com.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: Firemans Contractors, Inc. (OTCMKTS: FRCN), TouchIT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS: TUCN), Mindpix Corp. (OTCMKTS: MPIX) and QED Connect, Inc. (OTCMKTS: QEDN).



Every day we scan the markets for the hottest stocks with the best potential for huge gains. Our vast network is second to none when it comes to delivering fast moving stocks and more importantly getting you out in front of them.



Join Us Here: http://dailymarketreporter.com/



Firemans Contractors, Inc. (OTCMKTS: FRCN), Firemans Contractors, Inc., a full service contracting company, provides commercial painting and parking lot maintenance services in the United States. The company offers parking lot striping and maintenance services, including parking lot striping, new striping, re-striping, stripe removal, handicap logo painting, stenciling, fire-lane striping, speed bumps, wheel stops, signage, crack filling, seal coating, asphalt and concrete repair, asphalt overlay, and power washing. It also provides commercial painting services, such as interior and exterior painting, and specialty coating services comprising architectural coatings, elastomeric, epoxy floors, special finishes for the corporate environment, and custom textures. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on Firemans Contractors, Inc. (OTCMKTS: FRCN) http://dailymarketreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=frcn



TouchIT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS: TUCN), TouchIT Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets touch-based visual communication products for the education and corporate government markets. Its products comprise TouchIT Board, a touch-based interactive whiteboard that works in conjunction with a data projector and a computer; and TouchIT Tablet, a radio frequency wireless tablet, which enables the user to control the computer from a distance with the tablet acting like a mouse. The company also provides liquid crystal display and light emitting diode (LED) range of products that combine a HD display with infrared technology or camera tracking multi-touch technology to create touch screen tempered glass for screen protection; TouchIT Digital Signage players and software products; and TouchIT LED Fusion, which is a three interactive products in one that include an interactive LED, easel, and table. In addition, it offers TouchIT WebCast, a media presentation system that allows for streaming synchronized multimedia and video presentations through the Internet from a single location. Further, the company rebrands and customizes its products for third parties, as well as provides product design services for customers. It sells its products under the TouchIT Technologies brand name through resellers and distributors worldwide. TouchIT Technologies, Inc. is based in Troy, Michigan.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on TouchIT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS: TUCN) http://dailymarketreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=tucn



Mindpix Corp. (OTCMKTS: MPIX), Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease. Its product candidates include Kevetrin, which is in Phase 1 trial for various solid tumor cancer types in patients with advanced-stage cancers; and various preclinical stage products comprising KM-133 for the treatment of psoriasis; KM 391 for the treatment of autism; KM 277 for the treatment of arthritis; and KM 278 for the treatment of asthma and osteoarthritis. The company’s products under early research and development consist of KM 362 for the treatment of MS/ALS/Parkinsons diseases; KM-3174 for the treatment of cancer; and KM-732 for the treatment of hypertensive emergency. Cellceutix Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on Mindpix Corp. (OTCMKTS: MPIX) http://dailymarketreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=mpix



QED Connect, Inc. (OTCMKTS: QEDN), QED Connect, Inc. acquires, invests, and enters into strategic business alliances with companies. It operates StockProfile.com, an information portal for investors choosing to make their own investment decisions and for companies wishing to reach those investors; SpnewsWire.com, a Web portal that displays public news and information issued by or related to the companies; and StockProfileTV.com, which displays videos related to publicly traded companies. The company, through its partnership with Nazz Productions, Inc., also produces and distributes film and television entertainment content. In addition, the company, through its joint venture agreement with Sofame Technologies, Inc., manufactures direct-contact industrial hot water systems used in large central plants. Further, QED Connect, Inc., through its joint venture agreement with Sonasoft Corporation, develops archiving and business continuity software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on QED Connect, Inc. (OTCMKTS: QEDN): http://dailymarketreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=qedn



Disclosure

We are not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit http://dailymarketreporter.com/disclaimer/ for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact:

news@dailymarketreporter.com

http://dailymarketreporter.com/

http://dailymarketreporter.com/disclaimer/