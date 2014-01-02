Penny Stocks to Watch for December 31st, 2013 from Stocktamer.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Stocktamer.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: Novation Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: NOHO), JNS Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS: JNSH), General Payment Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GPSI) and Baltia Air Lines Inc. (OTCMKTS: BLTA).



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Novation Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: NOHO) Saleen Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cars built from base chassis’ of Ford Mustangs, Chevrolet Camaros, and Dodge Challengers; and sports cars worldwide. The company offers muscle and performance cars; performance parts, including automotive aftermarket parts and accessories; lifestyle accessories; motorsports and engineering services, such as the contract design, engineering, and product development services; and lifestyle accessories and apparel. It serves muscle and performance car enthusiasts, collectors, automotive manufacturers, retail dealers, television and motion picture production companies, and consumers in the luxury supercar and motorsports market. Saleen Automotive, Inc. offers its products and services primarily through a network of Ford, Chevrolet, and Dodge dealers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Corona, California.



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JNS Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS: JNSH), SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc., develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products. SGD Holdings, Ltd. is headquartered in Ventura, California.



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General Payment Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GPSI) China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

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Baltia Air Lines Inc. (OTCMKTS: BLTA) Windsor Resource Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets systems that generate oxygen and hydrogen by the electrolysis of water used in gasoline and diesel engines. Windsor Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Largo, Florida.



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