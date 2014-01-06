Penny Stocks to Watch for January 6, 2014 from Pennytrackers.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Pennytrackers.com a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: Medbox, Inc. (OTCMKTS: MDBX), Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB: FNMA), DHS Holding, Co. (OTCMKTS: DHSM) and Dutch Gold Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DGRI).



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Medbox, Inc. (OTCMKTS: MDBX), Medbox, Inc. develops, sells, and services automated, biometrically controlled dispensing and storage systems for medicine and merchandise applications. Its products comprise Medbox medicine storage machines; safe access storage lockers; Medbox lockbox Rx storage/retrieval systems; Medbox OTC machines; and Medbox Sample-Safe, a wall-mounted unit for use in doctor?s offices. Medbox, Inc. provides its patented systems, software, and consulting services to pharmacies, dispensaries, urgent care centers, drug rehab clinics, hospitals, prison systems, hospice facilities and medical groups worldwide. The company was formerly known as MindfulEye, Inc. and changed its name to Medbox, Inc. in August 2011. Medbox, Inc. is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.



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Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB: FNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). It operates in three segments: Single-Family Credit Guaranty, Multifamily, and Capital Markets. The Single-Family Credit Guaranty segment securitizes single-family mortgage loans into Fannie Mae MBS and facilitates the purchase of single-family mortgage loans for the company?s mortgage portfolio. The Multifamily segment securitizes multifamily mortgage loans into Fannie Mae MBS; purchases multifamily mortgage loans; and provides credit enhancement for bonds issued by state and local housing finance authorities to finance multifamily housing. This segment also provides debt financing structures that can be used to facilitate construction loans; delegated underwriting and servicing; and multifamily mortgage servicing. The Capital Markets segment manages the company?s investment activity in mortgage-related assets and other interest-earning non-mortgage investments. This segment provides funds to the mortgage market through short-term financing and investing activities. Its financing activities include whole loan conduit transactions, early funding transactions, real estate mortgage investment conduit and other structured securitization activities, and mortgage-backed securities trading services. The company?s principal customers include mortgage banking companies, savings and loan associations, savings banks, commercial banks, credit unions, community banks, insurance companies, and state and local housing finance agencies. Federal National Mortgage Association was founded in 1938 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.



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DHS Holding, Co. (OTCMKTS: DHSM) DHS Holding, Co. pursues mergers and acquisitions of companies. It develops and expands on domestic and international opportunities, including building a hotel and casino in Belize; launching an online casino through DHS Belize, LTD. and Lucky Fox Casino, LTD., wholly-owned subsidiaries of DHS Holding, Co.; and operating SalesKing.com, a target marketing company that helps businesses to reach the consumers directly. The company was formerly known as International Merchant Advisors, Inc. and changed its name to DHS Holding, Co. in July 2011. DHS Holding, Co. was founded in 2004 and is based in Belize City, Belize.



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Dutch Gold Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DGRI), Dutch Gold Resources, Inc., a precious metals exploration stage company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for gold reserves in properties located in Nevada, Montana, and Oregon. The company principally holds interests in the Basin Gulch property located near Philipsburg, Montana; and the Jungo gold exploration project located to the northwest of the town of Winnemucca in Humboldt County, Nevada. It also holds interest in the Gold Bug mine located Josephine County, Oregon. Dutch Gold Resources, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.



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