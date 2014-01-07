Penny Stocks to Watch for January 7, 2014 from Stocktamer.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Stocktamer.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Eco Building Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ECOB), Axis Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS: AXGC) and Nyxio Technologies Corporation (OTCMKTS: NYXO).



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Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Apple Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries design, manufacture, and market mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players worldwide. It also sells software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications related to its products. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones that comprise a phone, music player, and Internet device; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets based on Apple’s iOS Multi-Touch operating system; Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers; and iPod, a line of portable digital music and media players, such as iPod touch, iPod nano, iPod shuffle, and iPod classic. It also provides Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and various accessories, service and support offerings; and manufactures the Apple LED Cinema Display and Thunderbolt Display. In addition, the company sells various other application software comprising Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro X, and its FileMaker Pro database software, as well as a range of Apple-branded and third-party Mac-compatible, and iOS-compatible peripheral products, including printers, storage devices, computer memory, digital video and still cameras, pointing devices, and various other computing products and supplies. Apple Inc. sells digital content and applications through the iTunes Store, App Store, iBooks Store, and Mac App Store; and its products through its retail stores, online stores, and direct sales force, as well as through third-party cellular network carriers, wholesalers, retailers, and value-added resellers. The company also sells a range of third-party products through its online and retail stores. It serves various consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, as well as education, enterprise, and government customers. Apple Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.



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Eco Building Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ECOB), Eco Building Products, Inc. manufactures and sells wood coatings for framing lumber and other wood products used in the construction of single-family homes and multi-story buildings. It offers Eco Red Shield and Eco Clear Shield proprietary formulas, which control moisture; protect lumber from mold, mildew, fungus, decay, rot, and termites, as well as other wood boring insects, including Formosan termites; and serve as fire inhibitors. The company also provides Eco Shelter, a pre-engineered and pre-packaged kit; and Eco Homes that offers floor plans that are pre-engineered and constructed. In addition, it offers dimensional lumber, wall and floor panels, I-joists, GluLam beams, LVL beams, truss lumber, trims, corbels, LVL studs, and calvert curved beams. The company markets its products to residential builders and retailers, as well as distributes its products internationally for offshore housing projects. Eco Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.



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Axis Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS: AXGC) Axis Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Houston, Texas.



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Nyxio Technologies Corporation (OTCMKTS: NYXO) Nyxio Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, Nyxio Technologies Inc., engages in the development and provision of technology for the entertainment and commercial markets in the consumer electronic industry. The company primarily develops the VioSphere, an integrated flat screen TV with built in personal computer. Its products also comprise the Realm, an All in One PC/TV; the Realm Pro, an all in one PC/TV for commercial and digital signage markets; Venture MMV, a video eyewear; and the Vuzion, a TV built on an Android OS that enables 400,000 Android applications on a TV. Nyxio Technologies Corporation is based in Portland, Oregon.



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